Fehrenbach joins Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers Okemo announces that Kristen Fehrenbach of Bellows Falls has joined its growing team of real estate advisors.

Fehrenbach brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in art education and hospitality across New England. She is a founding director of Popolo, a beloved farm-to-table restaurant in Bellows Falls that opened in 2012. Before Popolo, she worked in the field of non-profit art and education at Brattleboro’s River Gallery School, the Great River Arts Institute in Bellows Falls and the Provincetown Art Association and Museum, where she curated programming and events for Cape Cod’s most popular exhibit space.

Fehrenbach serves on boards for the Windham County Trails Alliance and Friends of the Rockingham Library and enjoys styling classic Vermont homes.

“Real estate connects my background in hospitality with my passion for visual expression,” said Fehrenbach. “Engel and Völkers Okemo is known for tirelessly nurturing relationships that uplift the communities around their clients, and I am thrilled to contribute to their expansion.”

Last year, Engel & Völkers Okemo did more than $16.5 million in sales in the Okemo Valley region, under license partner Gail Beardmore, who founded the Ludlow-based brokerage together with a Woodstock agency, in 2008, after more than a decade selling properties in the area.

“Kristen has deep client relations experience and a strong creative eye that will enhance and expand our operations,” said Beardmore. “We are inundated with motivated buyers whose criteria is shifting from seasonal homes to full time lifestyle properties. I have never seen the market quite like this, and Kristen’s presence further south positions Engel & Völkers Okemo to meet increasing regional demand.”