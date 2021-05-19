State colleges offer 2020, 2021 grads free course

The state of Vermont, the Vermont State Colleges System and the Vermont Student Assistance Corp. are teaming up to provide one tuition-free college class to the graduates of the classes of 2020 and 2021.

Due to the economic impact of the pandemic on the families of recent high school graduates, the legislature has approved $2.8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for a “gift” to Green Mountain grads “to enhance graduates’ work and academic skills.”

Students from the classes of 2020 and 2021 simply need to enroll in the course of their choice at any school in the Vermont State Colleges System:

Northern Vermont University at Johnson or Lyndon,

Vermont Technical College,

Castleton University and

Community College of Vermont.

VSAC will pay the tuition for you.

“We all recognize how the pandemic has made it more difficult for many high school seniors to make decisions and take the next steps in their education,” said Sophie Zdatny, chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System. “But we also know that every Vermonter needs education and training that will prepare them for high-growth, high-wage jobs in Vermont. As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, now is the time for young Vermonters to get the skills needed for their future careers.”

VSAC will administer the Green Mountain Grad program so high school graduates can enroll easily and quickly, Zdatny added. “All students need to do is enroll. Between VSAC and the State Colleges, we’ll take care of the rest.”

To enroll, eligible students can find the full list of courses online at each of the State Colleges’ websites. Students can enroll in hybrid, in-person or online courses. Eligible students who have already enrolled at any school in the Vermont State Colleges System are also eligible for the Green Mountain Grad program.

The Green Mountain Grad program is another example of the continuing strong collaboration between VSAC and the Vermont State Colleges, said Scott Giles, VSAC president and CEO.