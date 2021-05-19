By Mallory Hopkins

©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

eston’s long-delayed Town Meeting will be held outdoors on Tuesday, May 25, the Weston Select Board confirmed at its May 11 meeting.

The meeting will take place in front of the Weston Playhouse on Park Street, the venue for Weston’s Town Meeting although held indoors, and begin at 9 a.m. The Select Board, town moderator and town clerk will all be on the steps and under cover if need be, while the attendees are to be masked and socially distanced on the street.

“Are we all comfortable with everybody bringing a chair?” board vice-chair Jim Linville, asked. Town Clerk Kim Seymour supported the question, saying the town doesn’t have a supply of folding chairs.

“We just need to check the weather the day before,” added Seymour.

“It’ll be what it is,” said Linville adding that the meeting would be located outdoors rain or shine.

A bathroom at the Little School is scheduled for renovations in June and the board unanimously agreed to pay for 50 percent of the cost. The building housing the school is owned by the town of Weston.

Jazmin McNeill, executive director of the Little School, expressed urgency over the project, telling the board, “Kids are able to pick wall tiles off and hand them to me.”

The school also would like to schedule renovations to the flooring. The board agreed to visit the school to look at the floor before its June 8 meeting, then take up the issue afterward.

In other action, Seymour will get price quotes for a Dutch door for the town clerk’s office. She said visitors tend to walk around the main desk instead of remaining behind it.

“We can’t say only vaccinated people can come in versus unvaccinated and it’s a little concerning, health-wise,” she said. She wants to limit the number of people in the office and keep it to one person and one researcher. “Even vaccinated we all know we can still get Covid.”