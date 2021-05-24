Chester Chatter: From flag kids to money cakes
Cynthia Prairie | May 24, 2021 | Comments 0
By Ruthie Douglas
©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC
During the summer of 1976, for the U.S. Bicentennial, it suggested buying back-to-school clothes for our in children red, white and blue and mixing and matching them so that it seemed that they had a larger wardrobe. So that is exactly what I did.
After a month of wearing these outfits, my daughters let me know that they were tired of looking like an American flag.
So I slowly began weaving other clothes into their wardrobes.
During summer vacation, once a week I would bake a large cake and mix up some Kool-Aid for drinks then invite all our daughters’ friends to come over for a treat.
Each cake contained a quarter baked into it and the hunt for the prize delighted all the kids. As weeks went by, there were many cakes and more and more quarters.
Just recently I ran into one of those long-ago cake eaters, who remembered being so excited about those Friday parties. He gave me a big kiss for all the fun he had had with those cakes.
Out and aboutThe Springfield High Class of 1959 is planning our first monthly get-together in more than a year under the Covid-19 pandemic. We gather at Riverside Restaurant once a month.
Deb Aldrich and her husband Jeff have returned after a two-week motorcycle trip down the East Coast.
My dear little friend Skylar Rogers had surgery recently for her appendix. She is doing well.
I finally got my special dress to marry my grandson Alex and his fiancee Kathrin. I have five grandchildren and I have officiated at all their weddings.
Happy anniversary Mert and Leslie Graham, who have been married 35 years.
Filed Under: Chester Chatter • Community and Arts Life
About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.