Community Cares holds fund-raiser; Asian American Pacific Islander Month celebrated; local foster care families sought

Community Cares Network hosts fund-raiser

ommunity Cares Network of Chester/Andover Inc. is taking orders for a take-out fundraising meal. Orders must be placed no later than Friday, May 28. Pick-up will be Friday, June 4, from 3:30-6 p.m. at the Andover Town Hall. Please call 802-875-6341 to place your order.

Cost is by donation.

The menu includes baked beans, macaroni & cheese, coleslaw, cornbread and brownie. Items are packaged for individual servings, and may be ordered individually.

Vermont celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

In solidarity with millions of people across the world, Vermonters are celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May. Events are organized by various groups including VT Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans for Black Lives, an affinity group that aims to educate, build community and advocate for APIDA folks across Vermont.

Each year, AAPI Heritage Month is a time to delve more deeply into the history, culture and nuances of the AAPI community. With this past year’s escalation in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States, celebrating AAPI Heritage Month in 2021 feels particularly important.

The theme for Vermont’s AAPI Heritage Month is Visibility and Solidarity. Events include Barre Town’s Restaurant Bingo featuring AAPI owned establishments, Inclusive Birding in partnership with Powered Magazine and Audubon Vermont, and a documentary viewing and discussion featuring the PBS documentary Asian Americans in partnership with PBS and VPR. An interactive map with event information can be found here.

Local family services seeking foster care families

ay is National Foster Care Month, a time to celebrate the hundreds of foster, kinship and respite care providers in Vermont who provide safe, nurturing homes for children and youth when they can’t be at home.

It is with deep appreciation that the Family Services Division of the Department for Children and Families thanks them for their generosity, caring, and willingness to “answer the call,” no matter when it comes.

2021 is a special year. On the heels of now a full year under the restrictions and concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic, many families have stepped forward to ensure all children and youth are safe and cared for. This year, National Foster Care Month recognizes that foster care should be a support system for families in need. Child welfare agencies, courts, and related professionals help support families together with the right mix of services and partnerships. Key to that mix are the families and individuals who step up to keep children safe, support parents and help families stay connected through difficult times. Foster and Kin care providers help us keep local kids local by opening their hearts and homes to children in need. Without them, children and youth would have to live outside of their communities and away from all that’s familiar.

There is always a need for more foster families. The Springfield District Office needs families for children of all ages and from diverse backgrounds, including:

Infants, toddlers and teens

Siblings who want to stay together

Children with complex medical needs

LGBTQ youth

Teens transitioning from foster care to living on their own

If you are not sure that providing foster care is for you, you might consider providing respite care. It’s much like foster care but for shorter periods of time (e.g., a few hours, a day, a weekend, or a week or two). Respite provides foster parents much needed time off which helps them restore and maintain their energy and attention in the very best ways for the children and youth in their care.

For more information about becoming a foster care or respite provider, please contact Carmina Garciadealba at 802-760-0892 or visit us on the web by clicking here.