Wednesday, May 19: Weston board confirms May 25 Town Meeting at Playhouse.  
 Fierman to LMH board: fall classes ‘most likely’ entirely in-person.
Community Preschool kids cultivate good will with ‘kindness rocks.’
Windham Foundation garage burglarized.
Weekly Covid Update: Scott extends emergency even as mask mandate nixed for fully vaxxed Vermonters.

Green Mountain Gardeners are all (green) thumbs for spring cleaning

| May 25, 2021 | Comments 0

The Londonderry Rescue Squad in full bloom.

The Green Mountain Gardeners held its annual Clean-Up Day on Wednesday, May 12, with members raking and digging into the leaves to uncover perennial flowers and bedding plants ready to blossom and thrive.

This year, the group gathered at the Farrar-Masur House in Weston and, in Londonderry, the Post Office, the Rescue Squad and the Arts & Historical Society to prepare for the summer bloom.

Members of the Green Mountain Gardeners took some photos of their efforts.  Click on any photo below to launch the gallery.

 

 

