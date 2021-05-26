College News

Mikayla G. Lathrop from South Londonderry earned a bachelor of science degree as a member of St. Lawrence University’s Class of 2021 in April. Lathrop graduated from the Canton, N.Y., school Cum Laude with a her BS in environmental studies-mathematics. Lathrop attended Stratton Mountain School.

Mackenzie Owen Walton of Chester received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in psychology, medicine and healthcare minor, from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y.

Katrina Ewens of Londonderry graduated with honors from the University of New Hampshire in Durham over the weekend of May 22. Ewens earned a degree in Applied Animal Science.