College News
The Chester Telegraph | May 26, 2021 | Comments 0
Mikayla G. Lathrop from South Londonderry earned a bachelor of science degree as a member of St. Lawrence University’s Class of 2021 in April. Lathrop graduated from the Canton, N.Y., school Cum Laude with a her BS in environmental studies-mathematics. Lathrop attended Stratton Mountain School.
Mackenzie Owen Walton of Chester received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in psychology, medicine and healthcare minor, from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y.
Katrina Ewens of Londonderry graduated with honors from the University of New Hampshire in Durham over the weekend of May 22. Ewens earned a degree in Applied Animal Science.
Erin Morrison of Londonderry was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City . Morrison’s major is seeking a Bachelor of Science in the Design program. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.
Eliza Rounds of Chester was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Rounds was initiated at Russell Sage College in Baton Rouge, La.
Filed Under: College News • Education News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.