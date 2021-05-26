Wednesday, May 26: Move to oust GM vice chair fails in a tie.  
Chester board names new Zoning Administrator, Greenhouse group asks for use of town land.
Sign panel gives Chester wayfinding a go-ahead of sorts.
GM board member wants much less detail in meeting minutes, destruction of notes, recordings.
Music to fill the summer air in Proctorsville, Weston
Weekly Covid Update: Scott to lift all Covid restrictions once 80% of Vermonters are vaxxed.

College News

Mikayla G. Lathrop from South Londonderry earned a bachelor of science degree as a member of St. Lawrence University’s Class of 2021 in April.  Lathrop graduated from the Canton, N.Y., school Cum Laude with a her BS in environmental studies-mathematics. Lathrop attended Stratton Mountain School.

Mackenzie Owen Walton of Chester received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in psychology, medicine and healthcare minor, from Clarkson University in Potsdam, N.Y.

Katrina Ewens of Londonderry graduated with honors from the University of New Hampshire in Durham over the weekend of May 22. Ewens earned a degree in Applied Animal Science.

Erin Morrison of Londonderry was named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City . Morrison’s major is seeking a Bachelor of Science in the Design program.  To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Eliza Rounds of Chester was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Rounds was initiated at Russell Sage College in Baton Rouge, La.

 

