James Tomasso, 61, of Vermont and Connecticut

James George Tomasso, 61, passed away peacefully on May 21 surrounded by his family after a brief but very courageous battle with cancer.

Jim was born in New Britain, Conn., the son of Joy L. Tomasso and the late Angelo Tomasso Jr.

Jim graduated from Avon Old Farms School and attended Paul Smith’s College and Roger Williams College where he studied art and photography. In 1982, Jim moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music production before returning to New Britain to join the family business of construction and golf course management.

Jim relocated to Welaka, Fla., and ultimately settled in Vermont where he managed family properties, and happily called Vermont home for the remainder of his life. He was an authentic, kind, generous and loving soul with a sharp sense of humor who loved nature and wildlife and was an avid hiker and outdoorsman.

Jim cherished his nieces and nephews and was a fiercely loyal friend; especially dear to him were longtime friends Nick Holder, Loren Cole and Josh Atheneos.

Jim was always available to help and support anyone in need, and his home was a welcoming place filled with music, adventure, great food and fun. In 2019, Jim traveled to Birmingham, Ala., to reconnect and visit with his aunt and cousins who held a very special place in his heart. Jim will be deeply missed every day.

Jim is survived by his mother, Joy L. Tomasso; his siblings Michael Tomasso (wife Linda Powers Tomasso), Nancy Tomasso, Bill Tomasso and Carol Tomasso Ficks (husband Carl); his nieces and nephews David, Albert, Amy, Edward, Lucy, Leia and Sarah Joy, and beloved Abate and Briganti cousins as well as cousins in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Italy.

He is also survived by his treasured dog, Clyde, who was always at his side. Jim was predeceased by his father Angelo Tomasso Jr., his brother Paul V. Tomasso, and his nephew Joseph R. Panfile.

Family and friends are warmly invited to go directly to St. Ann Church, St. Joachim Parish for a Mass of Christian Burial, 101 North St., New Britain, Conn., at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 28. There are no calling hours, and burial will be private. Donations may be made in Jim’s memory to the Friendship Service Center of New Britain Inc., 85 Arch St., New Britain, Conn. 06051 or by clicking here. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.