Music to fill summer air in Proctorsville, Weston

Free concerts throughout summer in Proctorsville

N

ow that outdoor gatherings are permitted, the Town of Cavendish will present the annual summer music series on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. beginning July 7 on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville.

The town continues to encourage wearing masks and physical distancing. The Green is large and the bands will be loud enough to be heard throughout. For those who are fully vaccinated there are fewer restrictions.

The lineup begins on July 7 with The Break Maids. While this is their first time at the Cavendish concerts, the Break Maids are celebrating 10 years of riotous glam-stomp music that spans genres and breaks hearts at 70 paces.

On July 14, performing traditional Cajun music from the heart of southwest Louisiana, Yankee Chank returns to the Green. Yankee Chank has been performing both Cajun and Zydeco music around Vermont and beyond since 1996.

On July 21, the Silverbacks, a five-piece blues and classic rock band from Brandon will play for the first time at the Proctorsville venue. They play “Rockin’ Blues and Bluesy Rock” tastefully rocking, but not heavy.

The July 28 concert sees the return of Rick Davis and Friends, who wowed the Proctorsville Green last summer. Rick and his friends have been a staple of the Vermont music scene for many years.

On Aug. 4, the music genre shifts to perennial local favorite Gypsy Reel for high energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition but garnered worldwide.

The series finishes on August 11 with the return of the Gully Boys, a professional rock/jam band from the Green Mountains, presenting an amalgamation of style, sound, and personality that makes them unique, but with a comfortable familiarity.

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association will again coordinate the series. All concerts are free and open to the public, so grab your lawn chair, a picnic and a cold drink.

In case of rain, alternative plans will be announced on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association Facebook page. For more information email CavendishCommunityConservation@gmail.com.

‘Pay What You Will’ concerts in Weston

W

eston Playhouse Theatre Company presents an 85Anniversary Celebration Series kicking off with the Walker Farm Music: Summer Edition to be held at 7 p.m. June 26, July 3 and July 4 under the Tent at Walker Farm.

Music Curator Jed Hughes has joined forces with Weston to put together a series of eclectic, exciting events. These shows are “Pay What You Will” events, letting you determine the price option that makes the most sense to you while supporting live performance in Weston and creating opportunities for others to attend.

First in the series, Kat Wright returns to Weston on June 26 after her incredible 2020 sold out Walker Farm Music winter series performance. Wright has been described as “a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse.”

Coming to Weston on July 3 is Upstate – at times, known for a large ensemble of eclectic instruments and musicians, while at others for featuring dazzling three-part vocal harmonies.

Closing out the series is The Suitcase Junket on July 4. Matt Lorenz’s vision, manifest in The Suitcase Junket, developed in the tension between the grand and the solitary. Grand in its imagery, sound and staging. Solitary in its thrift and self-reliance. What instruments he requires, Lorenz builds from scratch and salvage.

Tickets on sale May 24 for subscribers and June 1 for the general public. Pay-what-you-will ticket options include $45, $35, and $25 tickets; reserve yours by clicking here.