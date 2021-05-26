Weston Playhouse awarded $15,000 NEA grant

W

eston Playhouse Theatre Company has been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support its 2021 New Works Program.

“As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as Weston Playhouse Theatre Company reengage fully with partners and audiences,” said NEA acting chairman Ann Eilers.

Over the past decade, Weston has developed a nationally recognized New Works Program grounded in the belief that the author’s voice is central to shaping conversations locally and nationally. The 2021 New Works Program includes the Weston-Ghostlight New Musical Award, the Fall Artist Retreat and ongoing commission projects.

“We are committed to deepening ties with theatrical writers and creators, supporting new play and musical development, and bringing a diverse range of artistic voices to our beautiful corner of Vermont,” says Susanna Gellert, Weston’s executive artistic director. “This award from the NEA is a huge support for our work, and an important recognition of the value of Weston’s New Works Program.”

Weston’s project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding. For more information on the projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, click here.