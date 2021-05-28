Wednesday, May 26: Move to oust GM vice chair fails in a tie.  
Chester Select Board agenda for June 2

May 28, 2021

The Chester Select Board will meet for a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 for a site visit for potential community greenhouse locations. Those sites are:

  • Canal Street Well Site and
  • Academy Building – rear lot

The regular meeting will follow at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID:  819 8884 2129 or ​ https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

1. Approve Minutes from the May 19, 2021 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Community Greenhouse Discussion

5. Coin Drop Policy

6. Police Advisory Committee; initial review

7. Entertainment Permit: Heritage Deli & Bakery

8. Cemetery Deeds

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Executive Session: Re Police Matter to discuss potential civil litigation with Counsel

11. Adjourn

