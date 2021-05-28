Chester Select Board agenda for June 2
The Chester Select Board will meet for a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 for a site visit for potential community greenhouse locations. Those sites are:
- Canal Street Well Site and
- Academy Building – rear lot
The regular meeting will follow at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
1. Approve Minutes from the May 19, 2021 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Community Greenhouse Discussion
5. Coin Drop Policy
6. Police Advisory Committee; initial review
7. Entertainment Permit: Heritage Deli & Bakery
8. Cemetery Deeds
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Executive Session: Re Police Matter to discuss potential civil litigation with Counsel
11. Adjourn
