Fighter training exercises over Vermont scheduled for June

ext month people in southern Vermont will once again be hearing the thunder of the jets of the 104th Fighter Wing, flying out of Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield, Mass.

According to a press release from the fighter wing, the jets will be flying routine training missions over the area during the month of June.

“The training is a critical part of our mission and allows us to accomplish core training tasks,” said Master Sgt. Lindsey S. Watson noting that at the same time they do not want to alarm the residents of the area.

The 104th flies F-15 Eagles and has, as one of its missions, protecting the Northeast from airborne threats.

The 104th conducts fighter training in the Chugs Military Operations Area, which stretches from Marlboro in the south to Ludlow in the north and from Peru in the west to Springfield in the east. The area is named after 104th fighter pilot Glenn “Chugs” Milliken who died of cancer in 2016.

