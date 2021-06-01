Hospitality workers vaxx clinic in Ludlow; Heritage Deli event; Grace Cottage bike fund-raiser

June 9 vaxx clinic set in for Ludlow

A Vaccination Clinic for Okemo Valley hospitality employees is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday June 9 in the parking lot of the Okemo Marketplace Plaza, 57 Pond St. in Ludlow.

No appointment is needed, as this is a walk-in clinic. The vaccine is free of charge to anyone 18 years and older. This clinic is offering the convenient Johnson& Johnson single shot vaccine. For more information, click here.

This clinic is made possible by a partnership between the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce and the Vermont Department of Health.

June 26: Heritage Deli hosts Heritage Cares music event

F

rom noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, the Heritage Deli & Bakery in collaboration with Chester-Andover Family Center, will kick off Heritage Cares Outdoor Music Series featuring Lucky Soul, a high energy, seven-piece horn band playing classical soul, funk and R&B music.

The event will take place on the grounds of the Heritage Deli and Bakery at 642 VT-103 across from the VFW in Chester.

The Chester-Andover Family Center and Heritage Deli are planning a fun afternoon with something for everyone. For the children there will be lawn games and Barnyard Snuggles, “hug and feed” a baby goat. A “Paint a Bowl” tent will provide a fun crafts experience to help the CAFC get ready for the 3rd annual Empty Bowl Dinner to be held in October.

And what would a fundraiser be without the famous CAFC Silent Auction and 50/50 Raffle?

Admission is free and all activities are by donation.

Heritage Cares is the vision of Michelle Wilcox, proprietor of Heritage Deli & Bakery, and was created to raise social awareness and shine light on issues surrounding human rights through community, animals, music, food and fun. “I call it Music with a Mission,” said Wilcox. “We want to mix it up with fundraisers, family friendly activities or just a beautiful day filled with music and laughter.”

“We are excited and honored to collaborate with Heritage Deli to kick off this music series” said Nena Nanfeldt, CAFC board member. The mission of CAFC is to “make a difference in our community by providing resources for financial assistance, supplemental nutritional food, affordable clothing and household goods.”

For more information about the services provided by the CAFC or for volunteering inquires, please call the Family Center at 802-875-3236 or visit our website at www.chester- andoverfamilycenter.org

Food, wine and beer will be available for sale, and picnic tables with umbrellas will be set up on the lawn for you to enjoy great food and live music by Lucky Soul. If you prefer your own blanket and chairs, please bring them along.

Heritage Deli & Bakery is located at 642 VT-103 across from the VFW in Chester, VT. 802-875-3550.

June 26: Grace Cottage 16th Tour de Grace bike rally

C

ome join the fun—sign up for Grace Cottage’s 16Annual Tour de Grace bike rally, to be held Saturday, June 26, rain or shine.

Start and end any time between 8 and 10 a.m., at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, 185 Grafton Road, Townshend.

The event is a loop of approximately 17 miles on scenic back roads, along dirt trails and through the historic Scott Covered Bridge.

Helmets are required; mountain bikes recommended. Rest stops with water and snacks are offered along the way and at the end. Return to Grace Cottage to celebrate your accomplishment!

This family-friendly ride is fun and allows for social distancing.Round up your family or a few friends, enjoy the beautiful scenery, get some exercise, and support Grace Cottage Hospital. Proceeds from this event helps Grace Cottage continue to provide essential healthcare services.

Can’t make it to Townshend that day? You can do a VIRTUAL Tour de Grace on your own. Sign up by clicking here and we’ll mail you a bib to wear. Send us your photo with your bib number and bike, and we’ll post it in our 2021 Tour de Grace photo album on Facebook!

Register at by clicking here. Pre-register: $30 per rider until June 24; $40 June 25-26; first 100 to register get a Tour de Grace performance T-shirt (T-shirt not included for virtual riders).

For more information, email info@gracecottage.org or call (802) 365-9109.