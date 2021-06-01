Police ask help looking for missing Ludlow man

Wednesday, May 26: Move to oust GM vice chair fails in a tie.  
The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Ludlow man.

According to a VSP press release, Russell Nord, 76, was last seen in the area of East Hill Road in Ludlow around 7 p.m. on May 31.

Nord was  wearing a green baseball hat, flannel shirt, white and blue jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information on Nord’s whereabouts is asked to call Vermont State P0lice Westminister at (802)722-4600.

 

