Police ask help looking for missing Ludlow man

The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Ludlow man.

According to a VSP press release, Russell Nord, 76, was last seen in the area of East Hill Road in Ludlow around 7 p.m. on May 31.

Nord was wearing a green baseball hat, flannel shirt, white and blue jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information on Nord’s whereabouts is asked to call Vermont State P0lice Westminister at (802)722-4600.