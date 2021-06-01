Police ask help looking for missing Ludlow man
Shawn Cunningham | Jun 01, 2021
The Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Ludlow man.
According to a VSP press release, Russell Nord, 76, was last seen in the area of East Hill Road in Ludlow around 7 p.m. on May 31.
Nord was wearing a green baseball hat, flannel shirt, white and blue jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information on Nord’s whereabouts is asked to call Vermont State P0lice Westminister at (802)722-4600.
