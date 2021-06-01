UPDATE: Police, agencies continue to search for missing Ludlow man

Wednesday, May 26: Move to oust GM vice chair fails in a tie.  
Police and several other agencies are continuing to search for a Ludlow man who went missing last evening.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, the VSP Search and Rescue Team assisted the Ludlow Police Department with the search for Russell Nord overnight.

Today the search is continuing with the Ludlow Fire Department, Proctorsville Fire Department, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, Killington Search and Rescue and the Vermont Air National Guard are assisting police.

Nord was last seen wearing a green baseball hat, flannel shirt, white and blue New England Patriots jacket, and black fleece pants. Anyone with information on Nord’s whereabouts are asked to call the State Police Westminster Barracks at (802) 722-4600.

