Wednesdays on Wheels kicks off new season; Derry Arts & Historical Society gets $9,000 grant

W

ednesdays on Wheels has resumed weekly cycling meet-ups for its 2021 season. WOW rides will take place every Wednesday through early fall.

If you are interested in cycling with a group of collegial and energetic cyclists, email David Nichols at davidanichols@myfairpoint.net to receive weekly notifications and route information. WOW is a great way to meet new friends and explore the scenic vistas of southwestern Vermont and beyond.

Rides are moderate in length, usually 14 to 20 miles, and range from easy to moderate in difficulty. Starting time is 10 a.m. and there is no cost. The only requirements are wearing a helmet, showing up on time (or close to on time) and having fun. The 2021 season includes rides in Arlington, Dorset, Manchester, Shaftsbury, Londonderry, Rupert and Wallingford in Vermont plus Cambridge, Salem and Shushan in New York.

WOW cyclers gather each week to share the experience of cycling and appreciation of the quiet landscapes and rolling hills of southwestern Vermont and Washington County, N.Y. The cycling routes have been carefully mapped and planned to provide everyone a safe and enjoyable experience.

WOW welcomes newcomers and the participation of all ages and all levels of experience. Contact: David Nichols davidanichols@myfairpoint.net

Londonderry Arts & Historical Society gets preservation grant

T

he Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is moving ahead with much needed window repair at the Custer Sharp House, partially funded by a grant from the 1772 Foundation in cooperation with the Preservation Trust of Vermont. The $9,000 award is matched by Londonderry Arts and Historical Society.

The Preservation Trust received 23 applications and ultimately made 12 grants totaling $100,000.

The Custer Sharp House is the headquarters for the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society. It is a traditional 1820s farmhouse that belonged to artist Bernadine Custer and her husband Jimmy Sharp. Custer bequeathed the farmhouse to the Londonderry Historical Society with the stipulation that it also serve as an art center.

“The Custer Sharp House is one of the few old farmhouses remaining in Londonderry and we are committed to its preservation,” says Hilary Batchelor, president of LAHS. “The window repairs were deemed a top priority in the Preservation Trust’s condition’s assessment report conducted in 2018 and we are so appreciative they helped fund these critical upgrades.”

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Wednesdays from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Visit the LAHS website for more information as well as its Facebook page.