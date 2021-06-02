TRSU board agenda for June 3
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday June 3 in-person at the Ludlow Elementary School Professional Development Room and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/88361127068
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. May 6, 2021, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link
VIII. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Process for Superintendent Evaluation 2021-2022
IX. NEW BUSINESS:
A. New Hires:
1. Special Education Teacher (LES)
2. Special Education Teacher (MHS)
X. Public Comments:
XI. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda
A. TBD, via Zoom and Professional Development Room at Ludlow Elementary
XII. Adjournment
