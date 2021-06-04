Missing Ludlow man found dead

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A missing Ludlow man who has been the focus of a multi-agency search since Monday was found dead this afternoon.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, at about 3 p.m. on Friday, June 4, the body of Russell Nord was found by a search team in a wooded area off East Hill Road in Ludlow – about 1.7 miles from his home.

The Ludlow Police Department is conducting the death investigation, which does not appear suspicious.

In addition to the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team and the Ludlow Police Department the search was conducted by the Ludlow Fire Department, Proctorsville Fire Department, New England K9 Search and Rescue, Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team, Killington Search and Rescue, the Vermont Air National Guard, Rescue Inc. and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Warden Service.