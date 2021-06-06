Wednesday, June 2: Police, agencies continue search for missing Ludlow man.  
Police seek help to ID suspicious individuals in Weathersfield

The Vermont State Police are asking the public for help in identifying the people involving in suspicious activity in Weathersfield.

In press releases on Sunday, June 6, police said they had been sent to a home on Gravelin Road in Weathersfield several times in the past two weeks for reports of suspicious activity and possible burglary.

They are asking the public for help in identifying the people in these photographs. Anyone with information on these people is asked to call Trooper Thomas Roach at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600

 

 

 

