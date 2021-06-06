Police seek help to ID suspicious individuals in Weathersfield
Press release | Jun 06, 2021 | Comments 0
© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC
The Vermont State Police are asking the public for help in identifying the people involving in suspicious activity in Weathersfield.
In press releases on Sunday, June 6, police said they had been sent to a home on Gravelin Road in Weathersfield several times in the past two weeks for reports of suspicious activity and possible burglary.
They are asking the public for help in identifying the people in these photographs. Anyone with information on these people is asked to call Trooper Thomas Roach at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.