Chester Chatter: TV continues to fascinate

By Ruthie Douglas

©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

I

was 15 years old when my family finally got a television set. My sister and I hurried home from school so that we could watch The Mickey Mouse Club.

We watched the show almost every day. While my mother was getting supper ready, my father watched the evening TV news. And then, as evening descended, we children were sent to our bedrooms and my parents watched shows that they believed were not suitable for young people.

When I got married and moved to the farm in Chester, television reception was terrible. The TV sat in the living room and would not be turned on for days. A sheet of blue plastic was taped over the screen because people felt it was better for your eyes.

The aerial on top of the house was moved to try to improve the TV reception. It worked pretty well, but not always. That depended on the weather.

This past winter, the television has meant everything to me. While much of today’s television is junk, I have discovered some great programs on the Public Broadcasting Service.

Scene and heard

T

hemet at my house one day last week. As usual we shared many laughs. How great it was to leave the masks at the door.

Saturday was such a beautiful day. About 300 friends said farewell to our classmate Bob Rorison at his home.

A celebration for Fred Perron was held at Pleasant View Cemetery on Saturday. Fred will be greatly missed. He loved to laugh and always enjoyed a good joke.

A knock on my door on Saturday morning brought Dick Whitaker, who worked at Fellows for my husband Don. We had a wonderful visit.

Linnea Palmer has returned home after spending vacation in Bermuda with her friend Carolyn Hart, who also grew up here.

A happy birthday to my sister Helen and my son-in-law Joe Bolaski.

Remember when every school classroom started the day with a salute to the flag followed by singing “God Bless America?”