Chester Chatter: TV continues to fascinate
Ruthie Douglas | Jun 07, 2021 | Comments 0

We watched the show almost every day. While my mother was getting supper ready, my father watched the evening TV news. And then, as evening descended, we children were sent to our bedrooms and my parents watched shows that they believed were not suitable for young people.
When I got married and moved to the farm in Chester, television reception was terrible. The TV sat in the living room and would not be turned on for days. A sheet of blue plastic was taped over the screen because people felt it was better for your eyes.
The aerial on top of the house was moved to try to improve the TV reception. It worked pretty well, but not always. That depended on the weather.
This past winter, the television has meant everything to me. While much of today’s television is junk, I have discovered some great programs on the Public Broadcasting Service.
Scene and heardThe Domino Girls met at my house one day last week. As usual we shared many laughs. How great it was to leave the masks at the door.
Saturday was such a beautiful day. About 300 friends said farewell to our classmate Bob Rorison at his home.
A celebration for Fred Perron was held at Pleasant View Cemetery on Saturday. Fred will be greatly missed. He loved to laugh and always enjoyed a good joke.
A knock on my door on Saturday morning brought Dick Whitaker, who worked at Fellows for my husband Don. We had a wonderful visit.
Linnea Palmer has returned home after spending vacation in Bermuda with her friend Carolyn Hart, who also grew up here.
A happy birthday to my sister Helen and my son-in-law Joe Bolaski.
Remember when every school classroom started the day with a salute to the flag followed by singing “God Bless America?”
About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for more than 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.
