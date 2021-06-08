Andover Select Board agenda for June 14
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 14 both in person at Town Office, 953 Andover Road, and via Zoom. To join via Zoom click here . Meeting ID: 869 021 5007 and Passcode: 146374. Dial by your location: +1 929 436 2866 US (New York)
Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the May 24th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Solar array at Chaves pit – Martha Staskus of Norwich Solar; B. Discuss sheriff contract renewal – Captain Weyant; C Fire/Rescue – Jed; D. Local option tax on short-term rentals – Chris W.; E. Generators – Scott; F. American Rescue Plan Act – Maddy; G. 911 calls – PUC letter – Maddy; H. Update from Zoning Administrator; I. Outside Consumption permit – Rowell’s Inn
6. Old Business: A. Old Gulf Road North; B. Old Gulf Road South; C. Ash tree removal; D. Drafting ATV ordinance
7. Highways / Garage: A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence: A. Letter from Felicity Haselton
9. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 06/28/2021, 6:30 p.m.
