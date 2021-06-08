Derry group gets grant for hazardous waste collections; Cavendish Fund awards three grants

Londonderry Solid Waste Group gets grant for hazardous waste disposal

he Londonderry Solid Waste Group has been awarded a grant worth $6,659.75 by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to help cover costs for providing disposal of hazardous waste generated by residents and qualifying businesses of the towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston and Windham.

The grant is part of a solid waste assistance fund provided by the state to help towns and solid waste planning entities implement their solid waste plans, as required by state law. The grant is awarded annually by the DEC, an arm of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

LSWG uses the grant to help fund the group’s hazardous waste collection program, which includes two Household Hazardous Collection events each year: one in the spring and one in the fall.

“This program costs more than $25,000 annually. The grant will help alleviate some of these costs,” says LSWG manager Esther Fishman.

The funds will be used specifically to help cover costs for proper disposal of waste collected. “The grant will cover only a fraction of the cost of this program, but it is a significant help to receive this funding so we can continue to provide convenient access for our members to dispose of their hazardous waste properly,” says Fishman.

Cavendish Community Fund awards three grants

he Cavendish Community Fund has announced that it awarded three grants to organizations for programs that will directly benefit Cavendish residents.

The first award, for $500,T was granted to Windsor County Mentors to defray the cost of expanding and growing collaboration with local schools, particularly in Cavendish. WCM’s mission is to create and support mentoring between caring adults and youth to help the youth become confident, contributing community members.

The second grant, for $400 and written to the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association, will cover part of the cost to hold concerts on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville this summer. While the concerts are free to all attendees, there are costs involved and this award will help ensure another successful season.



The third award, for $1,000, will help pay for the beautification of Proctorsville by Cavendish Streetscapes. They will install flower boxes on the side rails of the new bridge on Depot Street. It is expected that this grant will have lasting effects since these boxes will hold colorful flower displays for years to come.