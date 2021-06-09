College News

Hanako Kusumi of South Londonderry has been selected for membership into the St. Lawrence University chapter of Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honorary society for college students, faculty, staff, administrators, and alumni. Kusumi is a member of the Class of 2023 at St. Lawrence, located in Canton, N.Y. Kusumi attended Stratton Mountain School.

Abigail Dryden of Londonderry has been placed on the Gettysburg (Pennsylvania) College Dean’s Honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the fall 2020 semester. Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher (on a 4.0 scale) for a semester’s work are placed on the College’s Dean’s Honor List.

Mack Owen Walton of Chester, a senior majoring in psychology, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University, located in Potsdam, N.Y. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Ainsley Bertone of Springfield made the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Nazareth College, located in Rochester, N.Y. Bertone is studying Musical Theater. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.

Paige Congdon of Springfield; Madison Tennis of Springfield; and Sean Kenney of Chester have been named to the President’s List of Plymouth State University, located in Plymouth, N.H. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 or better for the spring 2021 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.