The Whiting Library wants to hear from all Chester and Andover residents.

Whether you use the library every day or just heard of the library now, your voice counts. You may have already received a copy of the survey in the mail. Please fill it out and return it to the library. Alternatively, you can fill out the library survey online by clicking here.

Whiting Library will use the responses to the survey to develop services and programs that fit the needs of the community. Answering the survey will help the library understand the values you hold for the community to create a new strategic plan and make it the best possible resource for the community.

There are computers and internet at the library for your use if you need technology assistance to fill the survey out online.

You can also call the library at 875-2277 or come in and a staff member can read the survey questions to you and fill in your answers. It’s important that the survey be accessible to everyone, so if there is another way to help you fill out the survey, just let a staff member know.

Each person in your household is invited to fill out this survey, just as each person in your household is welcome to get their own individual library card. Filling out the survey can enter you to win a raffle prize of a Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler. You will need to provide your contact details on the survey if you wish to win the cooler, one entry per person.

And, of course, you also get the pleasure of contributing to the vitality of your community, helping to create a healthy, connected, entertaining and fun place to live. Everyone at Whiting Library will be deeply grateful for your help and will report back the survey results soon.