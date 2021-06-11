Wednesday, June 9: Chester board looks at possible greenhouse sites.  
GMUSD board meeting agenda for June 17

The board of directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet in person and  via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. In person, the meeting will be held at the Green Mountain High School Media Center. To access via Zoom please click here or call 646-876-9923. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. April 15, 2021, Regular Meeting
B. May 20, 2021, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. STUDENT REPORTS:

VI. NEW BUSINESS:
A. New Hire
1. Social Studies Teacher GMUHS
2. .2 Art Teacher CTES
3. .5 Math Interventionist CTES
VII. Old Business
A. Early dismissal at CTES

VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report
B. Principal Report

IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE:( View Financial Report)

X. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:

XI. COMMITTEE REPORTS:
A. RVTC

XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XIII. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Retreat: June 30, 2021, 9:00am (Location TBD)
B. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: August 19, 2021, (Location TBD)
XIV. ADJOURNMENT:……………………………………………………………………………………………………………..Action

