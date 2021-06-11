GMUSD board meeting agenda for June 17
The board of directors of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet in person and via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 17. In person, the meeting will be held at the Green Mountain High School Media Center. To access via Zoom please click here or call 646-876-9923. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
A. Roll call
II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. April 15, 2021, Regular Meeting
B. May 20, 2021, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. STUDENT REPORTS:
VI. NEW BUSINESS:
A. New Hire
1. Social Studies Teacher GMUHS
2. .2 Art Teacher CTES
3. .5 Math Interventionist CTES
VII. Old Business
A. Early dismissal at CTES
VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS:
A. Superintendent Report
B. Principal Report
IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE:( View Financial Report)
X. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:
XI. COMMITTEE REPORTS:
A. RVTC
XII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
XIII. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Retreat: June 30, 2021, 9:00am (Location TBD)
B. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: August 19, 2021, (Location TBD)
XIV. ADJOURNMENT:……………………………………………………………………………………………………………..Action
