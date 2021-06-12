Danny R. Wilson, 74, of Chester

On June 10, 2021, Danny R. Wilson passed away at the age of 74 years old. Dan was the son of Clifton “Tink” and Stella (Sargent) Wilson.

Dan was a veteran of the U.S. Marines and U.S. Air Force, bravely serving in every military conflict starting with Vietnam in 1967, earning a Purple Heart for being wounded in combat, until Enduring Freedom in 2002, where he was activated for 14 months after 9/11, retiring as a senior master sergeant. Dan was a proud, patriotic man with an unwavering love for his country.

In 1969, Dan went on a blind date and, three weeks later, became engaged to the love of his life Andrea (Jaquith) Wilson. Later, they discovered that their parents had been friends for years and they had been neighbors with each other as young children. Dan and Andrea recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on April 18, 2021.

Dan worked as a plant supervisor at Jones & Lamson in Springfield for several years, later working for Reifenhauser, which ended up moving its business from Springfield to the Boston area. Dan sacrificed for his family, for 20 years traveling to work all week in Boston for so his children could grow up in Chester. He retired from Reifenhauser in 2012.

Dan was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 67 and managed the Legion baseball team for several years. He was also a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America as well as the NRA.

Dan and Andrea settled in Chester and raised three children, Christine, Kimberly and Matthew. Dan was a very hard-working man and did everything possible to ensure his family had the best possible life they could have. Dan went on to be a grandfather of Taylor, Madison, Chase and Kyleigh, who he loved dearly. Watching Dan become a grandfather was a treat, seeing the strict ornery Marine turn into a softy. Dan even had the pleasure of becoming a great grandfather to Brayden and earned the name “The Great One.” Dan loved his son-in-law Wayne, daughter-in-law Amber and son-in-law Larry very much and never thought of them as in-laws but as his own children.

Dan enjoyed hunting and fishing and most of all his New England sports teams. Dan’s favorite place to be was their hunting camp in Londonderry, which, as a youngster, Dan built with his dad. Tradition continued until this day, with Dan spending all of hunting season there with his son Matthew, granddaughter Madison and son-in-law Wayne. Those times will forever be cherished.

Dan was predeceased by his parents Clifton and Stella. He is survived by his wife Andrea, daughter Christine Edwards and her husband Larry, daughter Kimberly Rawson and her husband Wayne, son Matthew and his wife Amber; grandchildren Taylor, Madison, Chase and Kyleigh, great-grandson Brayden, sister Rayelene and niece Jesse.

A celebration of Danny’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 13 at his most favorite place, Hunting Camp located at 73 Brophy Lane in Londonderry. All who new and loved Danny are welcome at the graveside service to be held on June 21. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Chester Fire Department c/o Yosemite Engine Company, P.O. Box 631, Chester, VT 05143 or the Wounded Warrior Project in his name, by clicking here.