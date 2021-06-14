Wednesday, June 9: Chester board looks at possible greenhouse sites.  
Missing Ludlow man found dead.
Flood Brook’s first-time soft-ballers find hidden talent for gam.
Editorial: Keeping an eye on the public’s business.
Police seek help IDing suspicious pair in Weathersfield.
State panel finds ‘reasonable grounds’ in Chester Police discrimination case.

3 at Engel & Völkers Okemo honored as top producers

| Jun 14, 2021 | Comments 0

The Ludlow-based team of advisors of Engel & Völkers Okemo was recently honored as among the top producers in the company’s global network of 800+ luxury real estate brokerages.

Recognized for their commitment to hard work and excellence at Engel & Völkers Okemo are principal broker Gail Beardmore, pictured center, broker/advisor Geralyn Donohue, right, and advisor Rachael Hyjek, left.

The team — which operates from a small Vermont village of less than 2,000 primary residents — managed $16.5 million in real estate transactions last year. Since January, their listings have gone under contract 55 percent faster than the local average and for $71,300 more than the area’s median sale price. To meet this rise in demand, the brokerage is undergoing an expansion and will double its staff of advisors by the fall.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Business & Personal FinanceBusiness People

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.