3 at Engel & Völkers Okemo honored as top producers

T

he Ludlow-based team of advisors of Engel & Völkers Okemo was recently honored as among the top producers in the company’s global network of 800+ luxury real estate brokerages.

Recognized for their commitment to hard work and excellence at Engel & Völkers Okemo are principal broker Gail Beardmore, pictured center, broker/advisor Geralyn Donohue, right, and advisor Rachael Hyjek, left.

The team — which operates from a small Vermont village of less than 2,000 primary residents — managed $16.5 million in real estate transactions last year. Since January, their listings have gone under contract 55 percent faster than the local average and for $71,300 more than the area’s median sale price. To meet this rise in demand, the brokerage is undergoing an expansion and will double its staff of advisors by the fall.