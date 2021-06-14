Cavendish Select Board agenda for June 14

The Cavendish Select Board will hold its regular meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Monday June 14, 2021. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88679169344 The passcode is 228723

Below is the board’s agenda.

1. Call the meeting to order

2. Act upon the minutes of May 10th, 2021

3. Adjust agenda

4. Hear Citizens

5. Update on the Route 131 Paving Project.

6. Discussion regarding the replacement of a section of sewer line on Rt. 131

7. Review and action on 2021-2022 Windsor County Sheriff Dept contract.

8. Review of Application for ‘Vermont Golden Honey Festival’

9. Appointment of Rep/Alternate to the Solid Waste District.

11. Discussion regarding return to in person meetings

12. Town Manager to discuss various ongoing Town Projects.

13. Other business

14. Adjourn