Chester Select Board special meeting agenda for June 15

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 in person at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, please click here. Meetings are usually held on Wednesdays. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the June 2, 2021 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Community Greenhouse – Letter of Intent

5. Coin Drop Policy

6. Police Advisory Committee; initial review

7. Vehicle Purchase; Police Department

8. ARPA update; Use of funds for Public Safety Building

9. Town Property; General Discussion

10. Zoning Fees

11. Sign Tax Anticipation Note ARPA update; Use of funds for Public Safety Building

12. New Business/Next Agenda

13. Executive Session: Update Re Police Matter

14. Adjourn

