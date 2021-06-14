Chester Select Board special meeting agenda for June 15
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 14, 2021 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 in person at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, please click here. Meetings are usually held on Wednesdays. Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the June 2, 2021 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Community Greenhouse – Letter of Intent
5. Coin Drop Policy
6. Police Advisory Committee; initial review
7. Vehicle Purchase; Police Department
8. ARPA update; Use of funds for Public Safety Building
9. Town Property; General Discussion
10. Zoning Fees
11. Sign Tax Anticipation Note ARPA update; Use of funds for Public Safety Building
12. New Business/Next Agenda
13. Executive Session: Update Re Police Matter
14. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.