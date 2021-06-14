I-91 southbound ramp in Rockingham will close next week Detour from Springfield via Route 5
Starting on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. the Exit 6 southbound off-ramp (Rockingham) will be closed for the week to allow for milling and paving of the ramp.
The ramp is expected to reopen on Friday, June 25, 2021 by 5:00 p.m.
Motorists wanting to use Exit 6 southbound off-ramp will be detoured to the Exit 7 southbound off-ramp (Springfield,) and will then follow a signed detour on Route 5 southbound (Missing Link road.)
Please calculate your trip time accordingly.
