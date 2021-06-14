By Shawn Cunningham

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A

t a press conference called for this morning, Gov. Phil Scott announced that Vermont has reached the goal of 80 percent of all residents ages 12 and older having received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and followed through on his promise to lift all pandemic related restrictions.

“And here’s why: Because it’s safe to do so,” said Scott. “It is safe because Vermonters have done their part to keep the spread of the virus low throughout the pandemic and stepped up to get vaccinated. In fact, no state in the nation is in a better or safer position to do this than we are.” As of this morning, 81.8 percent of Vermonters have received at least one dose.

Scott credited his administration’s reliance on science and data and its strategy of “easy to understand” age-banding for administering vaccine and allowing Vermont to “show the world what’s possible.” He went on to thank many individuals, agencies and groups for their work, saying that “fate finds a way to put the right people in the right place at the right time.”

The governor also praised the people of Vermont saying that they “showed the nation and the world how to respond when there’s no playbook … but that’s no surprise to me.”

“When, in dark times, our country needs a state to light the way, Vermonters will always step up and lead the charge,” said Scott. Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine noted that the state will continue to push to raise the number of vaccinated Vermonters saying that the shots given in the future are as important as those that brought the state to its 80 percent goal. Vermonters age 12 and older can find the schedule for daily walk-in clinics, or can register for an appointment by clicking here.

The lifting of restrictions by the state is not global however. Businesses will still be able to require patrons to wear masks and keep other guidelines and it was recommended that unvaccinated children continue to be masked indoors but not outdoors.

The administration will continue with press briefings, starting tomorrow, Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Cynthia Prairie contributed to this article.