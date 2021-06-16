Chester Planning Commission agenda for June 21, 2021

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting in-person at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Monday June 21, 2021. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

Below is the agenda.

1. Review minutes from June 7, 2021 meeting.

2. Citizen comments.

3. Discuss affordable housing in Chester and how to be ready for possible funding as a result of COVID.

4. Discuss agenda and set date for next meeting.