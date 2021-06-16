Wednesday, June 16: Scott lifts restrictions as state hits 80% vaxx goal.  
GM student represents Vermont in Smithsonian History Day exhibition.
Weston board continues speed sign discussion; Act 64 compliance road work continues.
Editorial: Keeping an eye on the public’s business.
I-91 southbound ramp in Rockingham will close next week.

Chester Planning Commission agenda for June 21, 2021

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting in-person at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Monday June 21, 2021. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

Below is the agenda.

1. Review minutes from June 7, 2021 meeting.
2. Citizen comments.
3. Discuss affordable housing in Chester and how to be ready for possible funding as a result of COVID.
4. Discuss agenda and set date for next meeting.

