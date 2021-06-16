College News

The University of Vermont conferred degrees on graduates at multiple, smaller school and college ceremonies. An estimated 3,347 graduates, including 2,685 bachelors, 435 masters, 117 doctoral and 110 medical, earned degrees during the university’s 220th commencement. Here are the local graduates:

Elizabeth Adams of Chester, Bachelor of Arts

Nicholas Bedi of Springfield, Bachelor of Science

Kassidy Cummings of Chester, Bachelor of Arts

Kyle Cyr of Chester, Bachelor of Science

Riley Karl of Chester, Bachelor of Science in Public Communication with a minor in Computer Science.

Danielle Marasa of Springfield, Cum Laude Bachelor of Science

Johanna Mcdonald of Londonderry, Bachelor of Arts

Kyra Peoples of Springfield, Bachelor of Science

Loana Pereyra of South Londonderry, Bachelor of Science

Clayton Sanderson of West Townshend, Bachelor of Science

Ericka Schoff of Springfield, Bachelor of Science

John Valentine of Ludlow, Bachelor of Science

Hanna Veysey of Cavendish, Bachelor of Science

Isabelle Vogell of Springfield, Bachelor of Science

Sean Kenney of Chester graduated from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H., during its 150th commencement ceremony on May 8, 2021. Kenney received a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management. Kenney was among more than 670 Class of 2021 students who received degrees.

The University of Vermont named the following students to its Dean’s List. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Madison Chase of South Londonderry

Kristina Harmon of Londonderry

Emma Howard of Springfield

Madeline Prouty of Londonderry

Rileigh Thomas of Chester

Alexia White of Chester has been named to the President’s List at James Madison University, located in Harrisonburg, Va., for the spring 2021 semester. Students who earn president’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of 3.900 or above. White is majoring in interdisciplinary liberal studies.

Olivia Bernier of Andover has been named to Dean’s List of St. Lawrence University, located in Canton, N.Y., for achieving academic excellence during the spring 2021 semester. Bernier attended Green Mountain Union High School. Bernier is a member of St. Lawrence’s Class of 2024. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

The following students were named to the Castleton University President’s List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Noah Distefano of West Townshend

Erik Heitsmith of Ludlow

Alexandra Hutchins of Springfield

Scarlett Pugliese of South Londonderry

Breanna Stilwell of Springfield

Olivia Wright of Chester

The following students were named to the Castleton University Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year. To qualify for this academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5.

Emery Benoit of Cavendish

Kolbi Briere of Springfield

Taylor Hunter of North Springfield

Deacon Watson of Springfield

Madison Wilson of Chester

Alan J. Aldrich of Springfield, of Bachelor of Science student in Criminal Justice program, has been named to Bangor, Maine-based Husson University’s President’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Students who make the President’s List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average.

Joshua L. Hoy of Springfield, a Bachelor of Science student in the Exercise Science program, has been named to Husson University’s Honors List for the spring 2021 semester. Husson University if located in Bangor, Maine. Students who make the Honors List must be enrolled as an undergraduate student, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted for the semester, and achieve a 3.40 to 3.59 semester grade-point average.