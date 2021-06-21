Free tickets available to ‘Thumbelina’ ballet in Springfield, Chester

C

Thumbelina

ome revel in a magical family-friendly production ofset outdoors in early summer in Vermont.

These performances are the premiere of a brand-new story ballet choreographed by Ashley Hensel-Browning set to Vermont composer Evan Premo’s Thumbelina, an original musical setting of Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of a tiny girl who goes on a big adventure, performed by local dancers from throughout Windsor County.

Performances will be held at 5 and 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 at Brown Field in Springfield and 5 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25 at Cobleigh Field in Chester.

All performances will be outside and will be following current Covid guidelines for outside events. Performances are free, however, a donation table will be available for folks interested in supporting the production. This 45 minute production is perfect for audiences of all ages. Reservations are required as seating will be limited.

The rain date for the June 23 performances will be held at 5 and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24; rain date for the June 25 performances will be held at 10 and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 26.

Tickets by can reserved by visiting by clicking here or by emailing dancewithashley@gmail.com with the date and time of the performance you’d like to attend and the number of people in your party.