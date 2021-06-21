To the editor: Whiting Library reopens fully after pandemic year

Whiting Library is once again open to the public without an appointment.

I would like to express my appreciation to library Director Deirdre Doran, Youth Services Librarian Carrie King and Assistant Librarian Will Wilcox, who have done extraordinary work navigating a very difficult year while developing and implementing innovative ways to keep our library relevant and available to the public throughout the pandemic.

I would also like to thank the Whiting Library Board of Trustees for their determination to not only see the library through a year of challenges but to also remain focused on ensuring that the library remains a vibrant, sustainable, and valued part of our community.

Most importantly, I would like to thank our community for their patience and continued support of Whiting Library.

Whiting Library emerges from the pandemic with an eye toward the future; we have begun a strategic planning initiative that includes conversations with the community and a renewed vision of the programs and services the library will offer.

We welcome and encourage everyone’s participation in that process and thank you in advance for your ongoing support and generosity as we also launch our spring fund drive.

Whiting hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Robert Nied

Chair

Whiting Library Board of Trustees