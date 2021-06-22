<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen to the music of The Poor Cousins, performing at the West River Farmers Market on Saturday.

or the first time in more than a year, music is returning to the West River Farmers Market on Saturday, June 26. The market will be hosting musicians The Poor Cousins, playing Celtic and classical tunes between 9 a.m and 1 p.m. The market is located at the junction of Routes 11 and 100 in Londonderry.

The Poor Cousins, the Irish fiddle and guitar duo of Emmet McGowan and Naomi Morse, have been playing music together since they met in York, England in 2006. According to their website, The Poor Cousins are “At home on both sides of the Atlantic … (and) combine intimate, nourishing songs and gutsy tunes in an easy-going style.” They have been performing across New England sharing a joyful, charming ambiance with crowds at all types of events.

Now in full swing, the West River Farmers Market is excited to once again invite musicians back after the pandemic. Visitors attending the market should feel free to wear masks if they feel comfortable doing so, although they are not required. However, they are encouraged to leave pets at home since dogs are not allowed on the market site.

Nestled by the West River in the center of Londonderry, the farmers market, now in its 28th year, has more than 40 vendors offering delicious food made-to-order, a collection of fine authentic crafts, including jewelry and pottery, agricultural products and an abundance of fresh organic produce. To learn more about the market, click here.