Grace Cottage 16th Tour de Grace bike rally Saturday

C

ome join the fun—sign up for Grace Cottage’s 16Annual Tour de Grace bike rally, to be held Saturday, June 26, rain or shine.

Start and end any time between 8 and 10 a.m., at Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital, 185 Grafton Road, Townshend.

The event is a loop of approximately 17 miles on scenic back roads, along dirt trails and through the historic Scott Covered Bridge.

Helmets are required; mountain bikes recommended. Rest stops with water and snacks are offered along the way and at the end. Return to Grace Cottage to celebrate your accomplishment!

This family-friendly ride is fun and allows for social distancing.Round up your family or a few friends, enjoy the beautiful scenery, get some exercise, and support Grace Cottage Hospital. Proceeds from this event helps Grace Cottage continue to provide essential healthcare services.

Can’t make it to Townshend that day? You can do a VIRTUAL Tour de Grace on your own. Sign up by clicking here and we’ll mail you a bib to wear. Send us your photo with your bib number and bike, and we’ll post it in our 2021 Tour de Grace photo album on Facebook!

Register at by clicking here. Pre-register: $30 per rider until June 24; $40 June 25-26; first 100 to register get a Tour de Grace performance T-shirt (T-shirt not included for virtual riders).

For more information, email info@gracecottage.org or call (802) 365-9109.