Heritage Deli hosts Heritage Cares music event to benefit Chester-Andover Family Center

F

rom noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, the Heritage Deli & Bakery in collaboration with Chester-Andover Family Center, will kick off Heritage Cares Outdoor Music Series featuring Lucky Soul, a high energy, seven-piece horn band playing classical soul, funk and R&B music.

The event will take place on the grounds of the Heritage Deli and Bakery at 642 VT-103 across from the VFW in Chester.

The Chester-Andover Family Center and Heritage Deli are planning a fun afternoon with something for everyone. For the children there will be lawn games and Barnyard Snuggles, “hug and feed” a baby goat. A “Paint a Bowl” tent will provide a fun crafts experience to help the CAFC get ready for the 3rd annual Empty Bowl Dinner to be held in October.

And what would a fundraiser be without the famous CAFC Silent Auction and 50/50 Raffle?

Admission is free and all activities are by donation.

Heritage Cares is the vision of Michelle Wilcox, proprietor of Heritage Deli & Bakery, and was created to raise social awareness and shine light on issues surrounding human rights through community, animals, music, food and fun. “I call it Music with a Mission,” said Wilcox. “We want to mix it up with fundraisers, family friendly activities or just a beautiful day filled with music and laughter.”

“We are excited and honored to collaborate with Heritage Deli to kick off this music series” said Nena Nanfeldt, CAFC board member. The mission of CAFC is to “make a difference in our community by providing resources for financial assistance, supplemental nutritional food, affordable clothing and household goods.”

For more information about the services provided by the CAFC or for volunteering inquires, please call the Family Center at 802-875-3236 or visit our website at www.chester- andoverfamilycenter.org

Food, wine and beer will be available for sale, and picnic tables with umbrellas will be set up on the lawn for you to enjoy great food and live music by Lucky Soul. If you prefer your own blanket and chairs, please bring them along.

Heritage Deli & Bakery is located at 642 VT-103 in Chester. The phone number is 802-875-3550.