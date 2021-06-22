Wilder Library kicks off family reading challenge

W

ilder Memorial Library, 24 Lawrence Hill Road in Weston, invites families to participate in summer reading via Beanstack and win prizes.

Beanstack makes it easy and fun to track summer reading.

Here’s how to join:

Signup at Vermont Beanstack by clicking here. Select Wilder Memorial Pick your challenge(s), and Log your reading, participate in activities, and earn digital badges!

“Summer reading is a great opportunity for everyone to explore new literature and develop new passions,” says Wilder director Jessica Clapp “As families make their reading selections for the summer, I hope they’ll take advantage of the free resources available through our library, including books, audio and downloadable books and more. Plus, we’re planning fun activities including a Stuffed Animal Sleepover and Summer Activity Kits to help make this an extra special summer for children!”

You can also visit the library's website here for more information on Summer Reading, Hoopla, Remote Reading and more.

Says Clapp, “Summer is the perfect time for kids to explore their personal reading interests, discover new genres, or build upon ideas and themes studied durin0g the school year.”