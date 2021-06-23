College News

The following students graduated from Vermont Tech in Randolph Center in the spring.

Branden Bryant of Springfield, pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in Business Management & Technology

Michael Gurney of Springfield, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management

Ewan McGrath of Chester, pursuing an Associate of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering Technology

Ilana Newton of West Townshend, pursuing an Associate of Science in Nursing

Matthew Power of Springfield, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Professional Pilot Technology

Lain Stevens of Grafton, pursuing an Associate of Applied Science in Diesel Power Technology

Caleb White of Chester, pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Electromechanical Engineering Technology

Ryan Cooney of Springfield has achieved President’s List honors in the Bachelor of Science of Professional Pilot Technology program at Vermont Tech. To make the President’s List students must maintain a 4.0 or higher average for the semester while being enrolled in at least 12 letter-graded credit hours.

The following Vermont Tech students achieved Dean’s List Honors for the spring semester. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Matthew Power of Springfield, pursuing a Bachelor of Science.

Caleb White of Chester, pursuing a Bachelor of Science.

Sarah Devereux of Cavendish is among the 40 students who graduated from the Vermont Academy of Science and Technology at Vermont Tech in the spring of 2021. Each received a high school diploma and gained credits toward their first year of college.

Allison Kenney of Chester has been named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I.

Nora Bright of Athens also has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

Samantha Mirra from Springfield has been named to the Springfield (Mass.) College Dean’s List for academic excellence for the 2021 spring semester. Mirra has a primary major of Health Science/Pre-physician Assistant. To be named to the list, a student must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework for the term, exclusive of “P” grades. The student must not have any incompletes or missing grades in the designated term. The student must have a minimum semester grade average of 3.500 for the term.

Paige Kelley of Ludlow was named to the spring Dean’s List at the College of Charleston in South Carolina. Kelley is majoring in Political Science. To quality for the Dean’s List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.600 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.