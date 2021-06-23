Green Mountain seniors receive awards, scholarships
Cynthia Prairie | Jun 23, 2021 | Comments 0
At a ceremony on Friday June 11, the Green Mountain High School recognized students with the announcement of awards and scholarships. The list of the recipients is below.
Chester High School/GMUHS Alumni Association
Kyleigh Moses & Rosalee Saccardo
Masonic Lodge Olive Branch #64
Sadie Kobak & Erik Heitsmith
Order of the Eastern Star/Chester Edith Start Memorial
Chestina Terry
Order of the the Eastern Star/Ludlow
Hailey Pierce
Chester American Legion Auxiliary
Kyleigh Moses
Ludlow American Legion Auxiliary
Rosalee Saccardo & Hailey Pierce
Ludlow Rotary Club
Erik Heitsmith, Rosalee Saccardo,
Sadie Kobak, Sarah Devereux &
Jack Boyle
Jay Hart Memorial
Jack Boyle
Penny Woodell Memorial
Meghan Call, Alexandra Hutchins &
Chestina Terry
Chester Rotary Club
Erik Heitsmith, Alexandra Hutchins,
Kyleigh Moses, Tierney O’Brien,
Rosalee Saccardo & Olivia Wright
Two Rivers East Education Association
Alexandra Hutchins
Wes Johnson Scholarship
Ty Merrill
Heath Gordon Scholarship
Narelle Saylor
Springfield Garden Club Scholarship
Rosalee Saccardo
Henry Haber Memorial Memorial Scholarship
Alexandra Hutchins & Tierney O’Brien
GMUHS Booster Club Scholarship
Nicolas Houghton
Chester Snowmobile Club
Olivia Wright
John & Mary Noor Scholarship
Sarah Devereux
Nicholaas A. Leyds Memorial Scholarship
Sydney Reid
Edwards & Douglas Scholarship
Anika Reitmeyer-Lankone & Chestina Terry
Charitable Foundation Bryant Chucking Grinder Co.
Erik Heitsmith
Mack Molding Good Student Scholarship
Tierney O’Brien
Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club
Sadie Kobak
Pasco Valente Scholarship
Jack Boyle
Vermont Honor Scholarship
Alexandra Hutchins
Frank M. & Olive F. Gilman Foundation
Jack Boyle, Nicholas Hudson, Ty Merrill,
Hailey Pierce, Rosalee Saccardo & Chestina Terry
Sammy Pierce Scholarship
Alexandra Hutchins
Springfield Elks
Erik Heitsmith, Alexandra Hutchins & Kyleigh Moses
Black River Alumni Association
Jack Boyle & Sadie Kobak
Barton/Chiolino Family Scholarship
Hailey Pierce
Jon M. Peters Scholarship
Alexandra Hutchins
Mt. Holly Community Historical Museum
Sadie Kobak
Magris Talc
Hailey Pierce
Ludlow VFW Scholarship
Sadie Kobak
Tyson Ladies Aid Society
Sadie Kobak
Frank Dressler Scholarship
Jack Boyle
Ludlow/Okemo Valley Women’s Club
Sadie Kobak
Mary Rita Batesole Scholarship
Rosalee Saccardo
Sunreed Instruments
Jonathan Oakes
Paula Seal Memorial Scholarship
Sadie Kobak
Lazatera Scholarship
Jack Boyle
Sons of the American Legion Ludlow
Sadie Kobak
