Wednesday, June 23: Greenhouse siting takes center stage at Chester Select Board meeting.  
GM graduates 50 in return-to-normal commencement.
Derry Solid Waste Group gets second grant.
GM board wrangles over minutes from Hill appointment.
Weekly Covid Update: Most counties including Windham, Windsor, lag behind state vaxx goal.
The Telegraph Calendar of Events has got your weekend, and then some.

Green Mountain seniors receive awards, scholarships

| Jun 23, 2021 | Comments 0

© Telegraph Publishing LLC

At a ceremony on Friday June 11, the Green Mountain High School recognized students with the announcement of awards and scholarships. The list of the recipients is below.

Chester High School/GMUHS Alumni Association
Kyleigh Moses & Rosalee Saccardo

Masonic Lodge Olive Branch #64
Sadie Kobak & Erik Heitsmith    

Order of the Eastern Star/Chester Edith Start Memorial
 Chestina Terry

Order of the the Eastern Star/Ludlow
Hailey Pierce

Chester American Legion Auxiliary
Kyleigh Moses

Ludlow American Legion Auxiliary
Rosalee Saccardo & Hailey Pierce

Ludlow Rotary Club
Erik Heitsmith, Rosalee Saccardo,
Sadie Kobak, Sarah Devereux &
Jack Boyle

Jay Hart Memorial
Jack Boyle

Penny Woodell Memorial
Meghan Call, Alexandra Hutchins &
Chestina Terry

Chester Rotary Club
Erik Heitsmith, Alexandra Hutchins,
Kyleigh Moses, Tierney O’Brien,
Rosalee Saccardo & Olivia Wright

Two Rivers East Education Association
Alexandra Hutchins

Wes Johnson Scholarship
Ty Merrill

Heath Gordon Scholarship
Narelle Saylor

Springfield Garden Club Scholarship
Rosalee Saccardo

Henry Haber Memorial Memorial Scholarship
Alexandra Hutchins & Tierney O’Brien

GMUHS Booster Club Scholarship
Nicolas Houghton

Chester Snowmobile Club
Olivia Wright

John & Mary Noor Scholarship
Sarah Devereux

Nicholaas A. Leyds Memorial Scholarship
Sydney Reid

Edwards & Douglas Scholarship
Anika Reitmeyer-Lankone & Chestina Terry

Charitable Foundation Bryant Chucking Grinder Co.
Erik Heitsmith

Mack Molding Good Student Scholarship
Tierney O’Brien

Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club
Sadie Kobak

Pasco Valente Scholarship
Jack Boyle

Vermont Honor Scholarship
Alexandra Hutchins

Frank M. & Olive F. Gilman Foundation
Jack Boyle, Nicholas Hudson, Ty Merrill,
Hailey Pierce, Rosalee Saccardo & Chestina Terry

Sammy Pierce Scholarship
Alexandra Hutchins

Springfield Elks
Erik Heitsmith, Alexandra Hutchins & Kyleigh Moses

Black River Alumni Association
Jack Boyle & Sadie Kobak

Barton/Chiolino Family Scholarship
Hailey Pierce

Jon M. Peters Scholarship
Alexandra Hutchins

Mt. Holly Community Historical Museum
Sadie Kobak

Magris Talc
Hailey Pierce

Ludlow VFW Scholarship
Sadie Kobak

Tyson Ladies Aid Society
Sadie Kobak

Frank Dressler Scholarship
Jack Boyle

Ludlow/Okemo Valley Women’s Club
Sadie Kobak

Mary Rita Batesole Scholarship
Rosalee Saccardo

Sunreed Instruments
Jonathan Oakes

Paula Seal Memorial Scholarship
Sadie Kobak

Lazatera Scholarship
Jack Boyle

Sons of the American Legion Ludlow
Sadie Kobak

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education News

About the Author: Cynthia Prairie has been a newspaper editor more than 30 years. She has worked at such publications as the Raleigh Times, the Baltimore News American, the Buffalo Courier Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Patuxent Publishing chain of community newspapers in Maryland. She and her family moved to Chester, Vermont in 2004.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.