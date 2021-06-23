Wednesday, June 23: Greenhouse siting takes center stage at Chester Select Board meeting.  
GM graduates 50 in return-to-normal commencement.
Derry Solid Waste Group gets second grant.
GM board wrangles over minutes from Hill appointment.
Weekly Covid Update: Most counties including Windham, Windsor, lag behind state vaxx goal.
The Telegraph Calendar of Events has got your weekend, and then some.

Sunreed Instruments of Chester launches scholarship

| Jun 23, 2021 | Comments 0

Sunreed Instruments of Chester announces its first Music Education Scholarship Award has been awarded to Jonathan Oakes of Ludlow.

Each year, with the assistance of Green Mountain Union High School, one recipient will be
chosen from the graduating class, to receive a $1,000 scholarship. This goes to someone who shows excellence in music education, overall academic achievement, exhibits a general sense of wellness, and excels in personal and interpersonal skills.

Jonathan plays the clarinet, and will be attending DePaul University majoring in musical performance.

Sunreed Instruments is a small, 40-year-old service-oriented business that offers specialized world musical instruments and educational and therapeutic services in the field of
music and sound healing.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Business & Personal FinanceBusiness in Brief

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.