Sunreed Instruments of Chester launches scholarship

Sunreed Instruments of Chester announces its first Music Education Scholarship Award has been awarded to Jonathan Oakes of Ludlow.

Each year, with the assistance of Green Mountain Union High School, one recipient will be

chosen from the graduating class, to receive a $1,000 scholarship. This goes to someone who shows excellence in music education, overall academic achievement, exhibits a general sense of wellness, and excels in personal and interpersonal skills.

Jonathan plays the clarinet, and will be attending DePaul University majoring in musical performance.

Sunreed Instruments is a small, 40-year-old service-oriented business that offers specialized world musical instruments and educational and therapeutic services in the field of

music and sound healing.