Andover Select Board agenda for June 28

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 28 at the Andover Town Office, 953 Weston-Andover Road, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here. Meeting ID: 869 021 5007; Passcode: 146374

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the June 14th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Outside Consumption permit – Rowell’s Inn; B. Legislative letters – Maddy; C. Zoning Administrator – update from; D. To Zoom or not to Zoom

6. Old Business: A. ARPA – appoint an “authorized representative”; B. 911 calls – Maddy; C. Generator for the office – Scott; D. Drafting ATV ordinance

7. Highways / Garage: A. Updating traffic ordinance; B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 07/12/2021, 6:30 p.m.