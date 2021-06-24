T

he Hub at Weston opens on Friday in its temporary home at the Weston Playhouse, located on the Green in Weston, 12 Park St., while work at its permanent home at the Walker Farm farmhouse is being completed.

Walker Farm is also the home of the Playhouse at Walker Farm, a state-of-the-art, flexible space that hosts performances, movies and other events.

The 27-seat Hub restaurant was to have opened last year, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the much anticipated project was delayed. When it opens on Friday in its temporary space, it will offer prix fixe dinners Wednesday through Saturday that will cater especially to theater goers and area residents. The restaurant will open at 5 p.m. Sunday brunch will be offered starting in July.

The restaurant also announces that it has hired head chef Michael Ehlenfeldt, who spent 14 years under James Beard Award-winning chef Gordon Hamersley in Boston, 10 more overseeing Boston’s six Stone Hearth Pizza locations and most recently six years as head chef at the Inn at Weathersfield.

According to a press release, Ehlenfeldt plans to offer modern versions of the classics at affordable prices. “My philosophy is to use the freshest locally sourced ingredients and produce from farmers I know and trust. I am thrilled to be a part of The Hub team and look forward to serving the community.”

Marisa Bolognese, the Hub’s general manager, said, “Carrying on the tradition of the Walker Family, the Hub will be a place for people to gather to enjoy the cozy farmhouse and delicious food as when Gladys Walker welcomed neighbors into her home. We hope to open at our permanent home after Labor Day, but until then we are excited to be at the Playhouse kitchen … offering dinner.”

Once its permanent home opens at Walker Farm, the Hub will offer lunch and dinner with all day coffee and light fare. Wine, beer and spirits will be available. The owners have envisioned a comfortable atmosphere “where people can hang out … with friends and family.” The Hub will also offer free meeting space to local clubs and organizations and a private dining room with state-of-the-art technology and WiFi.

Reservations are being accepted for June 25 through Labor Day weekend at the Weston Playhouse space. The Hub’s menus can be viewed here.