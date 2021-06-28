Celebration of Life July 31 for Patricia Larson of Chester

The Celebration of Life for Chester resident Patricia C. Larson, 89, who died in 2020, will be held on July 31 after a yearlong delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patricia died peacefully in April of 2020 with her family by her side. Her family now invites you to her celebration of life. The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31 at Pleasant View Cemetery, 893 High St. in Chester.