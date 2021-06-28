Green Mt. Gardeners hosts Garden Walks July 17

G

reen Mountain Gardeners’ Mountain Garden Walks will take place on Saturday, July 17, to benefit the Lib Thieme Scholarship Fund.

Ethan Lareau, current scholarship recipient, says, “This scholarship allows me to worry less about the financial obligations of college and to focus more on my studies. I very much appreciate the support of this award towards my education.”

A graduate of Burr and Burton Academy, Lareau attends the University of Vermont majoring in Forestry and minoring in Community Entrepreneurship and Geospatial Technologies. He is concentrating on the applied practices of sustainable forestry in northeastern forests, including the changing climate; the explosion of invasive species; and insect and disease outbreaks. He is also focusing on increasing public awareness of the importance of forests to our climate and native species.

The Lib Thieme Scholarship was established by the Green Mountain Gardeners in 2010 to honor Mrs. Elizabeth Thieme, a founding member of the GMG. Lib was an innovative and “hands-on” gardener who loved life and especially the company of young people. Her generosity helped establish the scholarship that continues to be funded through garden tours, plant sales and community events. The scholarship provides monetary assistance for college or vocational studies in environmental sciences, landscape design, conservation, agriculture or ecology to area students.

Join the Green Mountain Gardeners garden tour on July 17 and contribute to the next scholar committed to the Vermont's environment and the survival of animal and plant species. More information on the July 17 Mountain Garden Walks and the Lib Thieme Scholarship can be found