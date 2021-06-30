College News.

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire in Durham for the spring 2021 semester.

Sierra Kehoe of Chester for earning Highest Honors

Jenna Veysey of Springfield for earning Highest Honors

Katrina Ewens of Londonderry for earning High Honors

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.