Wednesday, June 30: Weston considers replacing Zoning Board with Development Review Board.  
Story ballet ‘Thumbelina’ sparkles on Cobleigh Field.
Heritage Deli fund-raiser for CAFC draws good crowd; One Credit announces scholarships.
College News.
The Telegraph Calendar of Events has got your weekend, and then some.

College News

| Jun 30, 2021 | Comments 0

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire in Durham for the spring 2021 semester.

Sierra Kehoe of Chester for earning Highest Honors

Jenna Veysey of Springfield for earning Highest Honors

Katrina Ewens of Londonderry for earning High Honors

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

