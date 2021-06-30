GNAT-TV survey seeks community feedback
Greater Northshire Access Television is conducting a comprehensive Community Needs Assessment Survey for anyone living or working in the GNAT-TV service area.
Anyone who completes the survey will be entered to win a new iPad, made possible by donations from GNAT-TV’s Board of Directors.
GNAT-TV’s service area includes: Arlington, Dorset, Manchester, Peru, Londonderry, Rupert, Sandgate, Stratton, Sunderland, Weston and Winhall.
The purpose of the assessment is to gauge the community’s awareness of and satisfaction with GNAT-TV’s programs and service. The results of the survey will help shape the future direction of GNAT-TV and inform the strategic plan. The survey is available online by clicking here or contact 802-362-7070 if you need help accessing the survey. The deadline for completing the survey is Aug. 1.
GNAT-TV is one of 25 community media centers in Vermont broadcasting public, education, and government content created by and for the community. GNAT-TV serves the Southern Vermont towns of Arlington, Dorset, Manchester, Peru, Rupert, Sangate, Sunderland, Stratton, and Winhall (Channel 1074, Channel 1084, Channel 1094); Londonderry and Weston (Channel 1074, Channel 1084). For more information visit gnat-tv.org or call 802-362-7070.
