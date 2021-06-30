Heritage Deli fund-raiser for CAFC draws good crowd; One Credit announces scholarships
Heritage Deli fund-raiser
for CAFC draws good crowd
Michelle Wilcox, owner of the Heritage Deli in Chester, hosted a fund-raiser on Deli grounds on Saturday for the Chester-Andover Family Center. A good crowd turned out for the family-friendly event to listen to live music, played by Lucky Soul, pictured right, enjoy food provided by the Heritage, pet pygmy goats and play lawn games. The fund-raiser brought in about $1,000 to support CAFC. All photos by Shawn Cunningham.
One Credit Union awards scholarships to two grads
Brett Smith, president and CEO of One Credit Union, which is headquartered in Springfield and has a branch in Chester, has announced the winners of the 2021 Scholarship Awards.
To qualify, applicants must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better, demonstrate financial need, and be eligible for membership at One Credit Union, as well as submit a 300 word essay explaining their experience with teamwork and community building. Each of the winners received $1,000. Of the six winners, two are local. They are:
Alexandra Hutchins: Alexandra served as editor-in-chief of the Green Mountain Union High School yearbook, an experience that underscored the importance of teamwork. She plans to attend Castleton State in the fall.
Victoria Otis: Sports and community service have helped Victoria understand how communities thrive. Whether on town clean up days, helping at the Humane Society or working at a daycare, her commitment shines through. She plans to attend University of Southern Maine in the fall.
