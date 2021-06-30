Heritage Deli fund-raiser for CAFC draws good crowd; One Credit announces scholarships.

Heritage Deli fund-raiser

for CAFC draws good crowd

Michelle Wilcox, owner of the Heritage Deli in Chester, hosted a fund-raiser on Deli grounds on Saturday for the Chester-Andover Family Center. A good crowd turned out for the family-friendly event to listen to live music, played by Lucky Soul, pictured right, enjoy food provided by the Heritage, pet pygmy goats and play lawn games. The fund-raiser brought in about $1,000 to support CAFC. All photos by Shawn Cunningham.

One Credit Union awards scholarships to two grads



B

rett Smith, president and CEO of One Credit Union, which is headquartered in Springfield and has a branch in Chester, has announced the winners of the 2021 Scholarship Awards.

To qualify, applicants must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or better, demonstrate financial need, and be eligible for membership at One Credit Union, as well as submit a 300 word essay explaining their experience with teamwork and community building. Each of the winners received $1,000. Of the six winners, two are local. They are:

Alexandra Hutchins: Alexandra served as editor-in-chief of the Green Mountain Union High School yearbook, an experience that underscored the importance of teamwork. She plans to attend Castleton State in the fall.

Victoria Otis: Sports and community service have helped Victoria understand how communities thrive. Whether on town clean up days, helping at the Humane Society or working at a daycare, her commitment shines through. She plans to attend University of Southern Maine in the fall.