Chester Select Board agenda for July 7
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 via Zoom and in person at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. To attend via Zoom, https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129
Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the June 15, 2021 Special Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business
4. Community Greenhouse – Letter of Intent
5. Police Department Review; Process & Timeline
6. Change in Municipal Retirement Program for Police Department
7. Village Center Designation Renewal Application Approval
8. Set Tax Rate
9. Sign Bond Documents
10. Review List of Town Properties
11. Errors and Omissions; Listers
12. Cemetery Deed
13. New Business/Next Agenda
14. Adjourn
