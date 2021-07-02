Chester Select Board agenda for July 7

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 via Zoom and in person at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. To attend via Zoom, https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 819 8884 2129 or ​ https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the June 15, 2021 Special Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Community Greenhouse – Letter of Intent

5. Police Department Review; Process & Timeline

6. Change in Municipal Retirement Program for Police Department

7. Village Center Designation Renewal Application Approval

8. Set Tax Rate

9. Sign Bond Documents

10. Review List of Town Properties

11. Errors and Omissions; Listers

12. Cemetery Deed

13. New Business/Next Agenda

14. Adjourn